Authorities Find Bodies Of ‘Lotus’ Drummer And His Son Weeks After Going Missing

Law enforcement announced Sunday that the bodies of “Lotus” drummer Chuck Morris and his son were recovered from a lake in Arkansas almost a month after they went missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started search efforts for Morris and his 20-year-old son, Charles Morris V, on March 16 after the pair went missing in Beaver Lake, according to a statement shared Sunday on Facebook by the department. The father and son disappeared during a kayaking trip on the lake. Their bodies were recovered 24 days later, following an extensive search and recovery effort by multiple groups.

“Lotus” is an instrumental electronic jam band founded by its original members in Indiana that now is based out of Philadelphia and Denver.

The search was led by Major Kenneth Paul, who was joined by a number of local law enforcement agencies — Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team from Tennessee — and K9 units from multiple states. Utilizing an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), search party members were able to navigate the 180-foot depths of the lake and recover both bodies.

“After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel,” the statement noted. “Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure.” (RELATED: Surveillance Video Shows Man Performing CPR On Boy For Nearly 3 Minutes After 4-Year-Old Nearly Drowns In Pool)

Both the father and son’s deaths were ruled as a drowning, according to an Instagram post from the family. The post includes thanks to all who sent support from around the world during this tragic time.