Don Lemon Awkwardly Whistles Classic Show Tune During Tense Exchange Between Fellow Co-Host, Kevin O’Leary

CNN anchor Don Lemon began whistling the theme song to the 1960’s sitcom, “The Andy Griffith Show,” as his fellow co-host Kaitlan Collins and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary sparred about the U.S. banking system.

O’Leary predicted continued inflation in an unstable market and criticized the government’s handling of banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. He argued the nation has an unnecessary amount of small banks and opposed insuring all accounts in those banks because many are “run by idiots.”

Collins argued large banks can also be run by idiots, leading O’Leary to call on allowing “the market to be the market” rather than federal government interference. Collins argued that small banks are important because people feel “more comfortable.”

“We disagree on this fundamentally because I think small banks are important,” Collins said. “People can go in [and] they feel more comfortable going into a bank that they know, that is run by people they know in a town that they know,” Collins said “They can learn more about their finances —”

O’Leary interrupted her argument by singing “Kumbaya, kumbaya,” prompting Lemon to start whistling “The Andy Griffith Show” theme. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Blasts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez For ‘Killing Jobs’)

“Did you hear what I was whistling?” Lemon asked once O’Leary finished.

“Yes, Kumbaya,” O’Leary wrongly guessed.

“No, I was whistling [The] Andy Griffith Show. Mayberry [South Carolina],” Lemon said, then briefly continued whistling.

Co-host Poppy Harlow cited JP Morgan CEO Jamie Damon writing a letter to shareholders arguing for the need of a “healthy banking system.”