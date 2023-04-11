Matthew McConaughey Details What He Hopes To Bring To ‘Yellowstone’ World

Matthew McConaughey opened up during an interview on “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” shared Monday, about what he’s hoping to do with his return to acting.

McConaughey hasn’t hit our screens in four years, having taken an extensive break from acting, despite his astronomical talent and success. He focused his time off on public service and writing, he explained in the podcast. But all of that is about to change now that McConaughey has officially signed on to join the “Yellowstone” universe in what will either be the main series or another spin-off.

During the interview with the fellow actor, McConaughey opened up about what he hopes his time off will lend to his characters. The episode was recorded shortly before the news officially broke that he’d be joining the Taylor Sheridan-created cowboy saga franchise and you can hear the excitement and care McConaughey takes with his words.

Sparks are flying and tensions are rising on the ‘Yellowstone’ set https://t.co/EPzJozJbuU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 6, 2023

“I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show; to go have some structure, like, ‘I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.’ That sounds like a vacation right now to me,” McConaughey explained. (RELATED: Details On Multiple Upcoming Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Drop Online)

“All the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together, and getting more into some public service, freed me up to go: the idea of going to act in the right role and the right kinda movie, film, or series right now, I’ll be a different or improved actor in my own right after this last three years,” he continued. “I deliberately chose to go focus on some things I was talking about, and I have different perspectives.”

You can listen to the full episode here: