A report by Variety revealed that CNN host Don Lemon threatened and demeaned many of his former colleagues and engaged in “diva-like” behavior often directed at female co-workers.

Don Lemon reportedly called a female producer fat to her face and accused another female co-worker of not being black enough. The outlet also reported that in 2006, then 41-year-old Don Lemon started dating a 22-year-old junior staffer.

I think that Don Lemon’s gay black privilege is showing. Any white straight dude who said or did half of these things would’ve been fired years ago.

