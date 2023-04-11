Top Demand Side Platforms (DSP) And Supply-Side Platforms (SSP)

Modern marketing and brand development now rely heavily on digital advertising. Companies and marketers must have an effective plan that takes advantage of these new opportunities as digital media usage increases.

In order to do this, Supply-Side Platforms (SSP) and Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) are essential elements of every effective digital advertising campaign.

The best DSPs and SSPs currently on the market will be covered in this post, along with their advantages and disadvantages.

What is SSP?

An SSP, or supply-side platform, serves as an intermediary technology platform that facilitates the exchange of bid requests between publishers and various demand partners.

Through SSPs, publishers can access demand partners via ad exchanges, which can greatly increase their ROI through direct deals, private marketplaces, or open ad exchanges. Real-time bidding (RTB) is an integral component of digital advertising for both publishers and demand-side partners.

SSPs connect publishers’ ad inventories either directly or through exchanges to numerous demand partners, such as demand side platforms (DSPs). Whenever a webpage is loaded, the SSP sends ad requests to various DSPs connected to media buyers who then place bids to display ads to the page’s visitor. The SSP then selects the highest paying bid and forwards it to the respective ad server, which makes the final decision based on the publisher’s configuration.

What is DSP

DSP operates in slightly different ways. Advertisers use DSPs to reach multiple publishers or sellers, while publishers use SSPs to access the most profitable advertisers. The two platforms work together to ensure maximum revenue from each ad impression.

Therefore, selecting the appropriate partners is essential, and understanding how SSPs and DSPs work can facilitate better comparisons.

Why Do You Need an SSP?

There are several ad networks and exchanges in the digital advertising market, but SSPs excel at connecting several networks and exchanges, providing publishers access to thousands of advertisers worldwide. SSPs also manage the complexity of dealing with multiple DSPs, exchanges, or networks, with each SSP offering unique features and services.

How Does SSP and DSP Work?

To use an SSP, publishers must grant access to their ad units. The SSP then issues ad requests and deal IDs to multiple DSPs and ad exchanges whenever a user visits the publisher’s website.

DSPs made offers to pay various rates for the publisher’s ad unit during the auction, proposing different prices. The SSP considers the publisher’s ad unit settings and the advertiser’s audience requirements before selecting the highest bid price, and the ad server then displays the winning ad on the publisher’s site.

7 Best DSP Platform

Now, let’s review some SSP and DSP platforms you can rely on!

#1 CodeFuel

CodeFuel is a platform that aims to assist content publishers in improving their engagement and monetization value through the expansion of their website’s performance and the creation of new revenue streams. Developed by Nasdaq’s Perion, CodeFuel offers publishers and advertisers a solution to improve audience and user experience by providing relevant and high-quality content. This can lead to better optimization for both publishers and advertisers, ultimately resulting in higher revenues.

Best Features

CodeFuel’s primary features and product innovations are app monetization, search meditation, and website monetization. Through app monetization, CodeFuel enables publishers to enhance the app user experience to drive in more revenue.

With search meditation, media traders can obtain better and higher yields. Meanwhile, website monetization allows publishers to adjust and optimize their websites through various programs to reach higher revenues.

Then, there’s CodeFuel HUB, a comprehensive analysis platform that can assist publishers in identifying what needs to be done to optimize their search results, engage with potential users, and increase their revenue.

Additionally, CodeFuel collaborates with Bing to help any advertisers or publishers who want to monetize their platforms, such as websites, apps, or search engine extensions. However, it is essential to consider the pros and cons of CodeFuel before deciding to use it.

Pros and Cons

Pros

CodeFuel offers a range of tools and features to help publishers and advertisers improve their website and app performance.

CodeFuel HUB provides a comprehensive analysis platform to help publishers optimize their search results, engage with potential users, and increase their revenue.

CodeFuel collaborates with Bing to help advertisers and publishers monetize their platforms.

Cons

Some of CodeFuel’s features may not be relevant to all publishers or advertisers.

There is a lack of information on the pricing structure of CodeFuel, making it difficult to compare with other platforms.

#2 Google Ad Manager

Google Ad Manager is an ad management platform that allows any publisher to control and direct their ads. The platform helps streamline operations and provides a better understanding of each impression.

Google Ad Manager provides basic controls that are easy to understand, and it has wide support for various ad networks, including AdSense.

Best Features

Easy Integration with other Google-related products

Comprehensive Tools for optimization of ads and campaigns

Ad Manager for creating and applying ads to platforms

Ability to create user campaigns

Automatic insertion of ad tags into platforms

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Free access to users

Easy navigation and access

YouTube tutorials available

Cons:

Limited features when compared to other ad management platforms

May require additional resources to optimize revenue

#3 PubMatic

PubMatic is a sales and customer contact platform that helps businesses maximize the potential of their advertising strategies by utilizing available channels in an interconnected way. The pricing for PubMatic varies from a free trial to different levels of paid options, including standard, professional, and business options. Publishers can save anywhere from 5 to 25% by offering discounts based on the number of user licenses.

Best Features

Some of the best features of PubMatic include:

Marketing automation,

Online technical support,

Workflow support,

Customer-specific solutions,

Its impartial approach,

Its measurable quality,

And its world-class team with strong growth and financial stability.

The platform provides excellent support to users and a transparent and straightforward interface. The impartial approach of PubMatic in advertising means that the platform supports publishers, buyers, and brands equally.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

The platform provides excellent customer support

The interface is user-friendly and transparent

Publishers can save money by offering discounts based on the number of user licenses

Cons:

Pricing information is not available publicly

Some features of PubMatic require more time to master

#4 AdRoll

AdRoll is a platform that makes it simple for companies of all sizes to start display advertisements and interact with existing clients via email and social media.

You can deploy it on SaaS, Cloud, and web. Among the features of AdRoll are behavioral analysis, marketing automation, allocation between channels, dynamic content, campaign management, personalization and recommendations, website visitor tracking, and lead management.

Best Features

The best features of AdRoll include:

Its user-friendly interface,

The ability to run effective retargeting campaigns,

And its cross-device tracking capabilities.

With AdRoll, businesses can optimize their ad campaigns based on the behavior of their customers, increasing the chances of converting leads to sales.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

The platform is user-friendly

Cross-device tracking capabilities

Effective retargeting campaigns

Cons:

Pricing information is not available publicly

The platform is primarily focused on retargeting rather than customer acquisition

#5 Adform

Adform is a platform for professionals for data management, often used in the tertiary sector by companies and in the communication professions. Adform’s currency of the future is audience and behavioral data, and it helps capture, classify, combine, and convert data with confidence for decision-making in real-time.

Pricing for Adform varies from a free trial option to different levels of paid options, including standard, professional, business, and enterprise.

Best Features

Some of the best features of Adform include:

Data visualization,

Segmentation,

Collection and use of data,

E-commerce data management,

Ab test budget control,

And product activation/deactivation support.

With Adform, businesses can make data-driven decisions and optimize their advertising strategies based on user behavior and preferences.

Pros:

The platform offers a wide range of features for data management

Excellent support for product activation/deactivation

Real-time decision-making based on audience and behavioral data

Cons:

Pricing information is not available publicly

The platform requires some technical knowledge to use effectively

#6 Sharethrough

Sharethrough is an omni channel platform designed to enhance the ad experiences for audiences, which is supported by RTB technology. The platform is aimed at bringing a more sustainable advertising environment for publishers, content creators, developers, and journalists.

It uses modern video and display ads that are relevant and suitably fitted to increase the publisher’s ad optimization. The platform also has a feature called SmartSuite Technology that optimizes ad performance and adjusts pricing.

Best Features

Dynamic Video Captions

CTV Dynamic QR Codes

Native Advertising

SmartSuite Technology

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Selective ad placements that empower publishers and marketers

Dynamic Ad Template that adapts to the surrounding content and environment

Native Advertising option that increases reach

Cons:

Limited features when compared to other SSPS

Lack of integration with other ad networks

#7 Xandr

Xandr is a leading advertising platform that strives to bridge the gap between digital and TV advertising. As a result, the company has established strong partnerships with the aim of developing an open and effective advertising ecosystem that addresses the challenges encountered by buyers and sellers.

Xandr enables its users to launch sophisticated campaigns across a range of screens, such as OTT, CTV, and Video, to name a few.

Best Features

Xandr’s key features and product innovations include Xandr Invest, which helps advertisers connect with customers and increase their conversion rates.

Xandr Monetize, on the other hand, maximizes the value of advertisers’ inventory while simultaneously improving the user experience.

Xandr Curate enables users to open new revenue streams while utilizing their competitive advantage in a strategic, curated marketplace.

Finally, Xandr Marketplace is one of the largest programmatic marketplaces that displays premium inventory on screens. Some of the pros and cons of Xandr are as follows:

Pros:

Wide range of inventory and exclusive supply deals

Packed with useful features that cater to a diverse range of buyers and sellers

Bridges the gap between digital and TV advertising

Cons:

Can be complex for beginners to navigate

Higher pricing compared to other platforms

#8 Google Marketing Platform

Google Marketing Platform, formerly known as Double Click, is a comprehensive platform that provides users with the tools they need to run digital ad campaigns and manage their website’s performance.

It is often used in conjunction with other Google products, such as Google Tag Manager, Analytics, and Data Studio. By combining Google Marketing Platform with Data Studio, users can receive real-time analytics on the performance of their clients’ websites and compare their performance with other platforms. Using this platform, users can create, manage, and track the performance of their digital ad campaigns.

Best Features

Data Studio: A tool that provides users with comprehensive reports on their ads’ performance.

Surveys: A feature that allows users to gather feedback and opinions from others.

Optimize: A tool that enables users to conduct tests to optimize their assets.

Tag Manager: A feature that simplifies tag management and implementation, making it easier to create and deliver centralized and focused information.

Campaign Manager & Display Video 360: A feature that provides users with a more complete view of their campaigns and ads.

Search Ads 360: A feature that provides real-time data about users’ search campaigns.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Google Marketing Platform acts as the hub to connect users with all other Google features.

The Tag Manager simplifies tag management and implementation.

GMP shares better integration and connectivity between any Google Products your company is using.

Cons:

Some users may find the platform overwhelming due to the wide range of features available.

Pricing may be a bit high for small businesses and individual users.

#9 LiveRamp

LiveRamp is an advertising platform that allows users to onboard offline or CRM data to activate ad campaigns. With LiveRamp, users can segment data into unique segments for better audience targeting.

The platform allows users to make initial models and leverage data from LiveRamp to identify third-party data segments that can improve audience targeting and increase scalability of ad campaigns.

Best Features

Identity Resolution: Build a unified view of audience and customers and connect with them easily

Data Activation: Activate audience connection across channels to create personalized and engaging experiences

Campaign Measurement: Get detailed information about campaigns and optimization recommendations

Data Collaboration: Increase customer intelligence through a comprehensive tool

Data Marketplace: Simplify access to trusted and global third-party data

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Enables data onboarding and data segmentation for better audience targeting

Provides various features to increase customer intelligence

Simplifies access to trusted and global third-party data

Cons:

Lacks integration with media buying platforms, which could create issues for the programmatic team

#10 Adobe Advertising Cloud

Adobe Advertising Cloud (AAC), formerly known as TubeMogul, is a top-performing video DSP that provides an easy-to-use platform for users. AAC allows users to track their KPIs in real-time and view budgeting information across multiple devices and websites. Additionally, the platform has excellent integration with other media platforms, enabling programmatic teams to purchase video and monitor performance in real-time.

Best Features

AAC offers a comprehensive DSP that enables users to manage their digital media strategies and reach potential customers with more effective ads.

The platform uses AI and data integrations to provide users with best practices and recommendations for smart search marketing management.

Users can also optimize their content delivery and create more meaningful ad experiences using AAC’s creative management tools.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to use platform with real-time KPI tracking

Good integration with other media platforms

Comprehensive DSP with smart search marketing management and creative management tools

Excellent customer support that actively helps to solve user’s problems

Cons:

PMP deals setup process is not seamless

Limited to performance-based pricing, which may be more costly compared to project-based pricing

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Cost of Using A DSP or SSP?

The price to use a demand side platform (DSP) or supply side platform (SSP) is determined by the platform’s complexity and scope.

DSPs can be as simple as a few hundred dollars per month for basic traffic targeting, to thousands of dollars for advanced campaigns with complex optimization options.

Similarly, SSPs can range from free or low-cost solutions for smaller publishers, to enterprise level solutions that require more significant investments.

How Do DSPs And SSPs Work with Third-Party Ad Networks?

Both DSPs and SSPs, at their heart, serve as mediators between two parties: the advertiser, who purchases digital advertising space, and the seller, who sells digital advertising space (the publisher).

The major difference between them lies in which party they service – while DSPs serve advertisers by providing access to inventory across multiple exchanges, SSPs serve publishers by managing bids from various sources including direct sales campaigns, networks, programmatic buying channels, and more.

When used together, these technologies create a powerful combination enabling companies large and small alike to efficiently manage their digital advertising operations end-to-end without missing out on any potential revenue streams provided by third-party ad networks.

Are DSPs And SSPs GDPR Compliant?

Yes, they are!

However, to comply with GDPR, DSPs And SSPs platform need to have clear policies regarding collection, storage and use of customer data – including opt-in consent forms for customers who wish to share their data with third party ad networks.

Additionally, organizations must also provide users with access to view any collected personal information and make corrections if necessary.

What Is the Difference Between A DSP And an Ad Network?

The difference between a DSP (Demand Side Platform) and an Ad Network is quite stark.

A DSP allows advertisers to purchase digital advertising space directly from publishers, while an Ad Network serves as the middleman between demand side platforms and supply side platforms.

A DSP offers access to inventory through real-time bidding, giving marketers much more control over ad placement than traditional methods of direct buying. This makes it easier for them to target their audience in specific ways. On the other hand, an Ad Network does not provide this level of control since they tend to focus on larger deals involving multiple publishers or networks.

Final Thoughts

DSPs and SSPs are important tools that can be leveraged to maximize digital ad campaigns. The cost of using a DSP or SSP varies depending on the platform and the features it offers. Integrating either platform into an existing website or app is typically straightforward and requires little technical knowledge.

Additionally, these platforms are compatible with third-party ad networks, allowing for greater reach within target audiences. Finally, most DSPs and SSPs offer robust GDPR compliance solutions in order to ensure user data safety when collecting personal information from users.