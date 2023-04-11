Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, she announced Tuesday.

“If there’s a thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s Disease sucks. Today on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I have come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short,” Wexton said in a video posted to Twitter.

On #WorldParkinsonsDay, I’m here to share that I’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. I’m doing well, and I want to bring about as much good from this diagnosis as I can—including here in Congress. pic.twitter.com/bvEwzZQbqp — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) April 11, 2023

Parkinson’s Disease primarily causes uncontrollable shaking and stiffness, according to the National Institute on Aging. Caused by dying or degenerated nerve cells that fail to produce dopamine, more than 90% of cases impact patients above the age of 60. Prominent Parkinson’s patients include boxer Muhammad Ali and actor Michael J. Fox.

“I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms and I’ve been feeling good and staying strong. I’ve been focusing on legislation, voting in Congress, traveling around my district, hosting constituent service events, and visiting with local businesses and schools,” the congresswoman continued, emphasizing that the diagnosis will not impact her congressional service.

First elected in 2018, Wexton represents a suburban district that President Joe Biden won by 18 points in 2020. She defeated Navy veteran Hung Cao by six points in the 2022 midterms.