Walmart Pulls Shirt From Canadian Locations After Discovering Hidden C-Word

Walmart discovered a hidden c-word on a t-shirt, which it subsequently removed from the inventory of Canadian locations, according to FOX 5 DC.

The green shirt came with a printed message reading “Recycle, Reuse. Renew. Rethink.” The “RE” was capitalized while “cycle,” “use,” “new,” and “think” were listed aside in a top-down order, according to FOX 5 DC.

Crucially, when viewed vertically, the first letters of the words appear to combine and spell out the c-word. Read horizontally, the offensive word is not readily apparent on the shirt, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Scientist Stumbles Upon Jurassic-Era Bug At Walmart)

Eventually, customers began to notice the hidden message and word soon spread on social media. Walmart subsequently purged the shirt from its inventory, although other vendors are still selling it online, FOX 5 DC reported.

Walmart removes offensive shirt with hidden curse after complaints https://t.co/BStJQ8sbbP pic.twitter.com/DhC1rVPw1C — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2023

“The shirt was only sold at Walmart Canada locations and has been removed from stores,” the company told FOX Television Stations in a statement obtained by FOX 5 DC.

“My son (7) picked this out at our local Walmart. I didn’t even notice,” one Twitter user wrote in response to an April 10 New York Post Tweet about the shirt while another added “I might want to ‘gift’ these to a couple of people who pissed me off. You know, to build bridges.”

