‘New Low’: School Choice Advocate Slams ‘Pathetic Attack Ad’ That Accused Him Of Being ‘Obsessed With Kids’

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis shot back at a left-leaning activist group’s claims he is “obsessed with children” in a new ad published Tuesday.

The group, Texas Public Heritage, encouraged viewers in the ad to call Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and urge him to oppose school choice. Abbott has voiced support for school choice, allowing public education funds to be transferred to districts that best fit the needs of a student, several times in the past. The Texas House Public Education Committee took up a bill which would clear the way for school choice on Tuesday.

“Something sinister is spreading across the land,” the ad says, while referring to allegations of sex crimes against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. The DOJ declined to charge Gaetz after an investigation into the allegations. “It’s already hit Florida, now it’s in Texas, thanks to this guy, Corey DeAngelis.”

“Does anyone else find @DeAngelisCorey’s obsession with children a little…strange?” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Republicans don’t care about freedom, rights, or solving problems. They’re just obsessed with your kids. It’s creepy and weird,” they said in another Tweet. (RELATED: Middle Schoolers Allegedly ‘Bullied’ Peers Into Participating In LGBT ‘Day Of Silence’)

DeAngelis blasted the group for hitting a “new low” in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Opponents of education freedom have hit a new low. This desperate attempt at a smear campaign shows that I’m over the target. They’re losing control over the minds of other people’s children and they can’t handle it,” DeAngelis said.

Does anyone else find @DeAngelisCorey’s obsession with children a little…strange? We’ve offered a deep dive on the man, the myth, the snake oils salesman behind the voucher scam in Texas.👇 pic.twitter.com/QmoNeX4sOD — Texas Public Heritage (@TexasHeritage_) April 11, 2023

“We’re freeing families from the clutches of the government school monopoly once and for all and there’s nothing they can do about it. These clowns created such a pathetic attack ad that they just inadvertently swayed otherwise disinterested third parties to join the side of school choice advocates.”

The group also allegedly made a joke that DeAngelis was gay, according to a now-deleted tweet, captioning a picture of DeAngelis and Republican Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain, “Brokeback Mountain 2.”

Some users on Twitter claimed that DeAngelis was defamed by the organization’s claims about the school choice advocate’s “obsession” with kids.