‘REPEAT?’: Donald Trump Recounts Shocking President Xi Over ‘Chocolate Cake’ At Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump recounted the moment he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. had shot 57 missiles into Syria as he ate chocolate cake at Mar-a-Lago.

Xi visited Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for dinner in 2017 as the U.S. military simultaneously fired the missiles into Syria. The Chinese president then turned to his translator, whom Trump described as a “beautiful woman,” and solely exclaimed the word “repeat.”

“I told him we shot 57 missiles into Syria while he was having chocolate cake. It’s the only time he said, ‘repeat.’ It was the only word I’ve ever heard him say in English. Meaning he speaks English,” Trump said. “It’s an interesting thing. We’re having dinner at Mar-a-Lago, and he wanted to be at Mar-a-Lago and we had a great weekend. But we’re having dessert now, beautiful chocolate cake at Mar-a-Lago, he had his people, I had mine. He was telling me stories about the history of China, it was very amazing.”

“I shot 57 missiles, almost every one of them hit into a military area which had a lot of planes. Wiped out a lot of planes. Also had Russian soldiers, they say I was so nice to Russia, killed the pipeline,” he continued.

The former president said a general approached him during the dinner. That was when he ordered the missiles to be fired. He then pondered about telling Xi about the missiles due to China’s close relationship with Syria. (RELATED: ‘The N-Word’: Trump Says Nuclear War Is The World’s ‘Single Greatest’ Threat)

“I said, Mr. President, we’ve just fired approximately 57 missiles into Syria into a base. The missiles are on their way right now,” Trump said. “He looked at me and goes, ‘repeat.’ That’s the only time he’s ever said it, so I think he speaks English. The only word, he never said ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye,’ he only dealt with the interpreter. The only word I ever heard him say was ‘repeat.’ That’s an unusual word.”

Trump said Xi’s intelligence is “top of the line,” and said President Joe Biden is not and never had been smart enough to handle international crises.