Man Allegedly Finds ‘Sensitive’ Biden Docs Lying In Street In Northern Ireland

A man reportedly found security documents on the street related to President Joe Biden’s trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland police are currently investigating the suspected security breach, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The man who reportedly discovered the documents claimed the five pages comprised a “sensitive document” on how police officers were deployed in Belfast for Biden’s visit, according to the outlet.

“We are aware of a security breach,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told the BBC, the outlet reported.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer,” PSNI said.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place,” PSNI added.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.

The U.S. Secret Service said the PSNI “informed” them “of media reports regarding a potentially sensitive document, which may contain law-enforcement material,” USA Today reported.

“While we do not discuss the specifics of any protective operation, the president’s movements were not affected by these reports,” the agency added.

The president flew to the United Kingdom and Ireland for a four-day trip to the region. His top priority for the trip is to “keep the peace” in Northern Ireland amid the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Biden said before leaving for the trip. (RELATED: Biden Says He Aims To ‘Keep The Peace’ On Trip To Ireland)

Biden met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and is set to meet with President Michael Higgins of Ireland and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland.

The trip has also provided Biden an opportunity to connect with his ancestral Irish roots. He visited County Louth, where his ancestors lived before moving to America, and is expected to deliver remarks at St. Muredach’s Cathedral, which his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to in 1827.

“I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here. It’s beautiful,” Biden said while in County Louth, Ireland.