Two American Citizens Killed Fighting In Ukraine: State Department

Two American citizens were recently killed fighting in Ukraine against Russian forces, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.

The State Department would not provide details on the deaths or the names of the citizens, but said the department has been in touch with their families. Pro-Russian bloggers identified one of the volunteers as Edward Walter Wilton, and a family member confirmed his death, according to the Daily Beast, which first reported the deaths Wednesday.

The other deceased appears to be Grady Kurpasi, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. His wife, Heeson Kim, told the Daily Beast the State Department had been in touch with his family. Kurpasi was a Marine Corps veteran who initially went to Ukraine to help train troops, before being thrust into battle himself due to a lack of combat-experienced leaders in the field, according to the fundraiser.

The Ukrainian military offers contracts to foreign nationals who wish to help defend the country against the Russian invasion, often as part of its International Legion unit. A significant number of foreigners from America and elsewhere have gone to the country to fight, oftentimes former combat veterans. (RELATED: LEAKED DOCS: Turkey Undermining Ukrainian War Effort While Praised By Biden Admin)

It is believed the two Americans died during the brutal battle for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. At least eight Americans have now reportedly died fighting in the war.