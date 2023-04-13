FBI Claims Internet Slang Is ‘Extremist’ Language

New documents uncovered from inside the FBI show that the agency warned that common internet lingo is being associated with “violent extremism,” according to Fox News.

Words such as “red pilled” or “based” are being flagged as an indication of being involved in the “Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism” group or the “Racially or Ethnically Motivated violent extremism” group.

The FBI defined the word “based” as something used to “refer to someone who has been converted to racist ideology.” In regular practice, the word is coined by the rapper Lil B and can mean anything from “agreeable” to “cool” or something considered just “anti-woke.”

Oh gosh, you’re anti-woke? You belong on an extremist list, according to the FBI.

