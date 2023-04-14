Three Teachers Dead Amid Suspected Disease Outbreak In Colorado School District

Three teachers from Cherry Creek School District in Colorado died in early April, and at least two of them are believed to have been infected by a suspected outbreak of bacterial meningitis.

Maddie Schmidt, 24, and Judith Geoffroy, 63, of Eaglecrest High School in Aurora both died during the same weekend in early April, according to CNN. Both members of the school community reportedly experienced symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis prior to their deaths, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s office told the outlet.

The office noted that although autopsies were performed on both Schmidt and Geoffroy, the official causes of death remained pending as of Thursday, CNN noted. Students and staff remained home on Wednesday so public health officials could identify anyone else who may have been in close contact with the staff members, CNN reported, citing a letter sent to parents in the district on Tuesday.

2nd EDUCATOR DEAD at Eaglecrest High School… Tuesday the school reported the Death of Teacher Maddie Schmidt… Schmidt had symptoms consistent with “Bacterial Meningitis”… Coroner has confirmed the Death of Judity Geoffroy, who also worked at the school… – CBS Colorado pic.twitter.com/ef2HLUClFM — Dr. James E. Olsson (@DrJamesOlsson) April 12, 2023

“Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be in close contact,” the letter read, according to CNN. “Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

Bacterial meningitis can cause death or permanent disability within just a few hours of onset, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note. The disease is spread through person-to-person contact, with symptoms including fever, headaches, a stiff neck, vomiting, light sensitivity and altered mental states. (RELATED: CDC Asks Doctors To Look Out For Deadly Marburg Virus Cases)

A third educator from the district, physical education teacher Scott Nash, died during the same early April weekend, USA Today reported, though his death is not believed to be related to bacterial meningitis, a source told the outlet.