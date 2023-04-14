Joe Biden Shares Opinion On Football While In Ireland, Shows Why He’s Worst President In The History Of America

I’m so embarrassed that Joe Biden is my president.

As we all know, sports are very popular in the United States of America. With football specifically, an overwhelming amount of Americans are into it. Quite frankly, we go nuts about it. It’s a true passion that most of us experience in the good ‘ol USA.

Well, unfortunately for us, we have a president who not only slams the sport we love, but does it overseas. And not just that, but says that a foreign sport like rugby is better, while he’s at it!

I’m not kidding. President Joe Biden actually went over to Ireland and played out this entire scene.

“The interesting thing is I’d rather have my children playing rugby now for health reasons than I would have them playing football,” Biden said Thursday to the Irish Parliament. “Fewer people get hurt playing rugby, and you have no equipment, you have 280 pounds like we do and you just don’t hit each other in the head very often.”

And it wasn’t just that embarrassment.

Joe Biden also completely butchered the name of the powerhouse New Zealand rugby team, who are known as the All-Blacks. Instead, however, ol’ Joey here labeled them as the British paramilitary group “Black and Tans” (which fought against Irish independence) while speaking about Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays Make History With Unbelievable 13-0 Start To Season)

“This was given to me by one of these guys, right here,” Biden told reporters Wednesday. “He was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Just… Embarrassing.