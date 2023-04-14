‘So Grateful For You’: Liberty University Gives Ron DeSantis An Honorary Degree

Liberty University (LU) named Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an honorary graduate during its Convocation event on Friday, the event’s livestream showed.

DeSantis visited the Virginia campus to address students for the first time during a Convocation session, the university announced in March. He was presented with an honorary doctorate degree in humanities in recognition of his service to God, his family, America, Florida and for defending “the principles of freedom in our country,” the livestream revealed. (RELATED: Liberal Students, Academics Are Out To Revoke Conservatives’ Honorary Degrees)

“We are so grateful for you,” an administrator says. “On behalf of our students and all Liberty University, it’s just an honor to have you here and it’s very humbling for us. So in one way that we want to recognize you … we want to give you a special gift today.”

DeSantis received his framed honorary degree and held it up to the audience’s applause, according to the video. He spoke about several issues he has tackled in Florida as governor including sex change treatments, the New York Times reported.

WATCH: @LibertyU makes Gov. Ron DeSantis an honorary graduate “We want to recognize you for your service, number one to God, number two to your family […] It is our honor to confer upon you the honorary degree of the Doctorate of Humanities.” pic.twitter.com/sMPZewc50o — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 14, 2023

LU’s Convocation takes place every Wednesday and Friday and features speakers from various fields, according to its website. The university hosts an estimate of more than 80 speakers per year.

“As a university that is committed to Training Champions for Christ with academic excellence, it is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square,” interim President Jerry Prevo said in the announcement. “Gov. DeSantis comes in a long line of notable guests to Convocation. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

While DeSantis has not officially announced a bid for presidency ahead of the 2024 election, many speculate that an announcement could be expected. Approximately 2 dozen employees from DeSantis’ 2022 campaign are currently on the Florida Republican Party payroll, the Daily Caller reported.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. LU referred to the livestream.

