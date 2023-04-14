DeSantis Admin Issues Statement On Trans Teacher Accused Of Threatening Middle School

The Florida Department of Education issued a statement Friday regarding the transgender teacher accused of threatening to shoot up a middle school.

Middle school teacher Alexander Renczkowski, who is undergoing a sex change from male to female, is accused of making the threats on March 24, 2023, according to an incident report that Fox Chapel Middle School provided to the Daily Caller. The Hernando County school was placed on brief lockdown, but parents were not informed of the threat, finding out about the incident more than a week later. (RELATED: Missouri Attorney General Releases Language For Emergency Rule Seeking To Prevent ‘Experimental’ Sex Change Operations)

An investigation “revealed that no criminal offense(s) occurred; therefore, no arrest(s) could be made,” a Hernando County Sheriff’s office told the Daily Caller. The school issued a statement on April 13 vowing to investigate the incident, citing additional details made public by police that contradicted previous accounts.

The DeSantis administration offers a statement on the trans teacher who threatened to shoot up a school in FL. The teacher has since been removed from the classroom. MORE via @DailyCaller: https://t.co/DtpbPK8Bxj pic.twitter.com/Xw4RFOn4Nd — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) April 14, 2023

“Earlier this week, the Department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County,” the DOE said in the statement. “Upon the Department bringing the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday April 13,” the department said.

“Therefore, the teacher is no longer at the school.”

“I find it both scary and comical that the school board is now magically finding more information,” former school board candidate Monty Floyd told the Daily Caller in a statement after the teacher was removed Thursday. “It seems that the only thing has changed is that the public is aware and the district is scrambling to seem relevant after they engaged in a massive gaslighting campaign to bury this incident and mislead parents.”

Alexander Renczkowski – Incident Report by Sarah Weaver on Scribd