Elijah Wood Hopes New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movies Will Be Made With ‘Reverence,’ Not To ‘Make A Lot Of Money’

Famous actor Elijah Wood, best known for playing Frodo, the main character in “The Lord of the Rings,” expressed his greatest hope for the next movies in the franchise.

Wood was thrilled to hear there are more impeding remakes, and shared his views for the future of the franchise. “I’m fascinated and I’m excited,” Wood said during a recent interview with GQ. The actor addressed the approach he hopes will be taken, given the fact that the Amazon series was met with poor reviews. “Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art,'” Wood said. “But Lord of the Rings didn’t come out of that place,” he said. “It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized,” Wood told GQ.

Wood put the focus on the art, the talent and the story that “The Lord of the Rings” truly represents.

“And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are,” said the famous actor.

“I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker — that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

Wood continued to describe his ideal scenario for the future direction of the franchise. “And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Actor Bernard Hill Slams Amazon Series As A ‘Money-Making Venture’)

“But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

“I hope it’s good. I’m surprised — I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies,” Wood said to GQ.