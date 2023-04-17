‘It Is Not Constructive’: Chicago’s Next Mayor Tells Citizens To Not ‘Demonize’ Teens Who Smashed Windows, Shot Guns

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said Sunday it is “not constructive to demonize our youth” after a swarm of rowdy teenagers flooded Chicago’s downtown, smashing car windows and destroying property.

Hundreds of teens on Saturday swarmed near Chicago’s Millennium Park, leaving two wounded by a gunman and one bystander beaten, according to Fox 32. The mayor-elect denounced the violence as unacceptable, however he implied that the perpetrators were victims of circumstances outside of their control. (RELATED: Brandon Johnson Wins Chicago Mayor Election)

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city,” Johnson said. “However, it is not constructive to demonize our youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on last night’s chaos in the Loop: “In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth…” pic.twitter.com/CdkFfao4p0 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) April 16, 2023

Johnson also claimed that violence among the youth can be prevented through community investment and more adult supervision. Johnson said that the city’s youth need appropriate places to congregate so that Chicago can remain safe for its citizens.

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors,” Johnson added. “This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone.”

Johnson ran on a platform which emphasized a left-wing approach to fighting crime. In the public safety section of his campaign website, Johnson said he will aim to reverse “decades of under investment in our youth, mental health services, and victim support.”