Delaware Police Seeking Suspects Who Allegedly Abducted, Sexually Assaulted Woman After Ramming Her Car

Police in Delaware are seeking suspects who they say kidnapped a female driver and sexually assaulted her after intentionally ramming into her vehicle, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Just after 7 a.m. April 14, an unnamed woman was kidnapped and assaulted after her car was intentionally rear-ended, FOX 29 reported April 17, citing police. As she got out to look at the damage, the victim was reportedly forced back into her vehicle at gunpoint and driven into neighboring Pennsylvania, where she was eventually able to flee and call 911, according to the outlet.

The suspects, two men reportedly in a stolen black Jeep, allegedly rammed into the back of at least two other cars with the intent to bring the victims out of their vehicles and carry out other crimes. On Friday morning, police arrested two other suspects in a red Pathfinder believed to be working in concert with the men in the black Jeep following a similar incident on I-95, according to a separate report from FOX 29.

The sudden spate of allegedly intentional collisions has prompted Delaware State Police to issue a warning to motorists, reminding them to stay in their vehicles after a collision, “even if it seems like a minor fender bender,” FOX 29 reported. (RELATED: Police Say Pedestrian Killed In ‘Intentional’ Car Crash)

Instead, officers say motorists should move, if possible, to a well-lit location and call 911. To remain safe, police suggest the best thing a motorist can do is remain inside the vehicle with the windows up and the doors locked until authorities arrive to the scene of the crash. If close to a police station, law enforcement officials suggest activating the vehicle’s hazard lights and slowly driving to the police station for assistance, according to FOX 29.