Poll: Share Of Self-Described Independents Hits Record High

A new poll shows that a record-high percentage of Americans identify as politically independent, with self-described independents now nearly as numerous as both major parties combined.

The Gallup poll found that 49 percent of Americans identify as independent, while Republicans and Democrats each capture 25 percent of the population. These findings represents a substantial shift in partisan realignment from 20 years ago, when 31 percent of the population identified as independents, 33 percent as Republicans, and 35 percent as Democrats. (RELATED: Republican, Independent Voters Are Fleeing To States That Align With Their Beliefs: POLL)

According to Gallup analyst Jeff Jones, younger people are behind the massive growth in independents.

Gallup polling last month found that a record 49% of Americans see themselves as politically independent — the same as the two major parties put together. https://t.co/Aiy5jbQhDE pic.twitter.com/8kN49nJTie — Axios (@axios) April 17, 2023

“It was never unusual for younger adults to have higher percentages of independents than older adults,” Jones said, according to Axios. “What is unusual is that as Gen X and millennials get older, they are staying independent rather than picking a party, as older generations tended to do.”

Jones also claimed that “disillusionment with the political system” has pushed people into politically identifying as independent.

When asked which party they leaned toward, self-described independents split evenly, with 43 percent leaning Democrat and 43 percent leaning Republican.

Gallup conducted the polling from March 1 to 23. The Gallup website did not provide data on sample size or margin of error.