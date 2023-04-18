Boy Scouts Of America Debates Changing Traditions After Accusations Of Appropriating Native Culture

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has recently asked in a survey whether the organization should change its traditions after being criticized for misappropriating Native American culture, according to NBC News.

The organization sent an email last March asking 20 different questions, about specific activities, ceremonies and dances that should be removed or changed in respect for Native American traditions, according to NBC News. Despite many years of criticism and requests for reform, BSA is still encouraging young members to dress and participate in dances typical of Native American culture and practiced in its honor society, “Order of The Arrow.” (RELATED: Girl Scouts Of The USA Files Lawsuit Against Boy Scouts Of America Over Advertising Concerns)

A spokesman from the organization said that the surveys’ results are not yet available at this moment, assuring that they will be released once they are completed, according to NBC News.

Over the years, critics have attacked BSA, accusing them of indigenous misappropriation, according to NBC News. Harvard Historian Philip Daloria calls themes and imagery inside the organization overly offensive and exaggerated as a representation of the Native American lifestyle.

American Archeologist David Hurst Thomas helped revise a merit badge in “Indian Lore” in 2008, accusing the organization of treating Native Americans like they were extinct, according to NBC News. The organization seriously reviewed this badge, consulting tribes and scholars that suggested not canceling it, but rather making it valuable to new members to learn more about Native American culture.

The organization released a statement saying it has no plans to cancel Native American traditions from its programs, according to NBC News.

“Native American traditions have been an important part of the BSA program for more than 100 years and during that time Scouting has worked hard to share those traditions while upholding the highest standards of accuracy and respect,” the statement said, according to NBC News. “We are proud that generations of American youth have gained an enduring appreciation for Native American traditions through the Scouting program.”

The Boy Scouts of America did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

