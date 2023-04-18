Rep. Laurel Lee Becomes First Florida Member To Endorse DeSantis

Republican Rep. Laurel Lee became the first member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nascent presidential bid.

“As Ron DeSantis’ Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under pressure, his character, and his commitment to core conservative principles. His leadership and his vision made Florida a shining beacon of freedom. Ron DeSantis fights for what matters, and he wins when it matters most,” she said Tuesday in a statement.

Freshman Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), who used to work as DeSantis’ Sec of State in the Sunshine State, becomes his third endorsement (after Reps. Roy and Massie) pic.twitter.com/rUlOZeyrqD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 18, 2023

“Our country is in crisis and its time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis’ conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader. It was my honor to serve in his administration and it is my honor today to endorse him for President of the United States,” Lee continued.

Lee is the third member of Congress to endorse DeSantis, joining Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. DeSantis has not formally declared a bid, but he is maintaining campaign staff from his 2022 gubernatorial run and has visited several primary states while promoting his memoir. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis Quietly Staffs Up For His Presidential Campaign)

Trump has garnered endorsements from 54 congressional Republicans, including six Florida representatives. After Rep. Byron Donalds endorsed Trump, DeSantis’ team reportedly reached out to six members of Florida’s congressional delegation in a bid to gather support. Lee was one of the six, according to NBC News, as were Reps. Greg Steube and John Rutherford, who have since endorsed Trump.

Lee served as Florida Secretary of State from 2019-22, when she resigned to run for Congress. She won Florida’s 15th District by 17 points in November, even though the district only leans four points towards the GOP, according to the Cook Partisan Voter Index.