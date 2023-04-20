Police Arrest Suspect 20 Years After He Allegedly Murdered NYPD Detective’s Daughter

New York State Police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly killed the daughter of a New York Police Department detective 20 years ago.

Edward V. Holley, 42, of Wawayanda, New York, allegedly murdered his estranged girlfriend, Megan McDonald, on March 14, 2003, after she tried to buy marijuana from him, according to the felony complaint against Holley.

“The Detectives’ Endowment Association is grateful to our NYS Police partners for their unrelenting commitment to justice for Megan McDonald, daughter of a retired Detective,” the union tweeted. “The union was at their side throughout the investigation—and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Megan’s family.”

Holley was involved in physical relationships with other women, but was infatuated with McDonald, the complaint states. (RELATED: NBA Dismisses Marijuana Testing Under New Collective Bargaining Agreement)

“Edward Holley provided numerous contradictory stories and alibis, and each was disproved by several witnesses,” the document reads. “Edward Holley’s four separate interviews with the State Police as well as the three controlled conversations that he had with Witness #19, demonstrate contradictions regarding his whereabouts on the evening of March 13, 2003 and the early morning hours of March 14, 2003, the time frame in which the victim was murdered.”