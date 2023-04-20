Elon Musk’s Rocket Bursts Into Flames Minutes After Launching

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket burst into flames Thursday minutes after launching.

The Starship rocket was launched from Texas and carried no people or satellites.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows the rocket take off before the main engine was cut off nearly three minutes into launch. As soon as the main engine was cut off the rocket began to flip downward before bursting into flames.

Musk reacted to the launch, tweeting “Congrats SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”

