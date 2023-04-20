State Abortion Laws May Sway Where Students Attend College: POLL

State abortion laws may be swaying students’ decisions about their college futures, according to study results first published by Gallup on Thursday.

Approximately 72% of currently enrolled college students admitted that state abortion laws play an important role in determining whether to stay enrolled, according to the poll, which was conducted in partnership with the Lumina Foundation. While smaller, a majority of respondents aged 18-59 who are not currently enrolled in higher education admitted that they would consider the abortion law of the state a college or university is located before enrolling. (RELATED: Abortion Is Infiltrating College Campuses — With The Help Of Democratic Lawmakers)

A majority of both enrolled and unenrolled respondents answered that they would prefer attending college in a state that has more access to abortion, the study revealed. Fewer than 2 in 10 respondents admitted they would choose a state with more restrictive laws.

Respondents ages 18-24 were more likely to make abortion laws an important factor. The percentage of those enrolled students who viewed abortion laws as important considerations was 3% higher than respondents aged 25-59, while the percentage of unenrolled respondents was 73% and 57% respectively.

Democrat respondents were more likely than Republican respondents to use abortion laws as a factor when selecting a college, the study found.

“If more than half of currently unenrolled adults, and higher percentages of current students, say it is at least somewhat important that the college they attend is in a state that does not restrict access to these services — and the vast majority of these would prefer to attend college in a less restrictive state — schools in states that have adopted or are considering adopting restrictive abortion policies may be at risk of even greater enrollment declines,” Gallup wrote.

The study, conducted between Oct. 26-Nov. 17, 2022 as part of the Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2022 study, surveyed 6,008 enrolled U.S. adults and 6,007 unenrolled adults, according to Gallup.

The Lumina Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Gallup referred to the article.

