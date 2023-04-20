Woman Sentenced For Poisoning Her Doppelgänger’s Cheesecake

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth C. Holder sentenced Viktoria Nasyrova to 21 years in prison Wednesday for the attempted murder of her lookalike, Olga Tsvyk, whom she tried to poison with a cheesecake in New York, Fox News reported.

The trial revealed that Russian-born Nasyrova and her American victim resembled each other closely, sharing hair and skin color, the ability to speak Russian, as well as other physical characteristics. The incident occurred when Nasyrova visited Tsvyk’s home, in August 2016, according to the Guardian.

Tsvyk, an eyelash stylist, told jurors that Nasyrova had come to her home earlier that day for an appointment. She testified that Nasyrova said that she wanted to bring some “famous cheesecake from a famous bakery,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: NYC Murder Rate Jumps 20% In One Year).

When she arrived at the house, Nasyrova proceeded to eat two slices of the cheesecake, reportedly offering a third to Tsvyk. Prosecutors claimed that the slice Tsvyk was given was poisoned with Phenazepan, a Russian tranquilizer, Fox News reported. About 20 minutes after eating it, Tsvyk fell ill and eventually passed out.

A friend found Tsvyk unconscious on her bed, surrounded by pills, the following day. Tsvyk was taken to the hospital, and after she returned home, she discovered she had been robbed. Her passport, employment authorization card, and several other valuable items had been stolen, Fox reported. Nasyrova, reportedly a dominatrix, was allegedly attempting to commit identity theft, according to the New York Post.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office released a press release stating that the DEA discovered Phenazepam in the pills surrounding Tsvyk as well as the cheesecake container. The Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as local law enforcement collaborated in the investigation.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain. Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.