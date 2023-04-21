‘Are You Recording This’: Kari Lake Describes Run-In With ‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts

Kari Lake recently described a run-in she had on Wednesday with “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at a terminal in Palm Beach International Airport.

On “Real America’s Voice,” Lake described how she waved to Scarborough and got on an escalator to say hello. Scarborough seemed “nice,” Lake said. (RELATED: ‘It Didn’t Answer My Question’: ‘Morning Joe’ Host Grills Biden Adviser As He Tiptoes Around Document Question)

Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport. @joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional” They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show? pic.twitter.com/2HZZSG9yDM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

“I said, ‘You know, I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time badmouthing me on your show, and I just wanted to put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after,’ and Mika was not very pleasant. She started recording me — unbeknownst to me, which is fine. And when I called her out and said, ‘Are you recording this,’ she said, ‘yes.’”

“And Joe said, ‘don’t do that.’ He was a little bit perturbed that she was recording,” Lake added.

Notorious election denier Kari Lake runs into Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at the airport. Lake admits Brzezinski called her out on her bullsh*t. (Video: Real America’s Voice) pic.twitter.com/l3cgquiQy6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 21, 2023

Lake claims she was also called a “liar,” an “election denier,” and “delusional,” by a staffer traveling with the hosts. After Lake said she would love to appear on “Morning Joe” to discuss these allegations, Brzezinski reportedly reiterated the words of her staffer.

“I walked away from it alive and fine,” Lake said.