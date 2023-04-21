US

Rock Thrown Through Windshield Kills Woman In Colorado

A rock that flew through a windshield struck and killed a 20-year-old Colorado woman Wednesday night.

Alexa Bartell was on the phone with her friend as she was driving home from work. At 10:45 p.m., a rock hit her and the line went silent, New York Post reported. The friend used her phone to track down Bartell, where her body was found dead inside a car that had landed in a field. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Making It Easier To Execute Criminals)

The rock that killed Bartell may have been thrown from someone in a passing car, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the New York Post. The office is ruling the death a homicide. The incident seems to be part of a greater pattern of events in the area Wednesday. Passing cars threw stones through the windows of driving cars, which caused damage to all cars and two injuries.

“This is a 20-year-old female who was driving home from work and she’s no longer with us because of this senseless act,” Jefferson County sheriff’s representative Jacki Kelley told 9 News.

“This is not fun and games, this is not a prank, this killed a woman last night and we want to know who did this”