Toddler Dropped Off At Tukwila Fire Station, Reportedly Shot In The Head

A three-year-old toddler was located at Fire Station 53 in Tukwila, Washington, after reportedly being shot in the head, according to police.

Officers found the toddler in critical condition and immediately began life-saving efforts as the victim was transported to the hospital, according to a statement made by Tukwila Police early Friday. The current status of the victim is unknown.

Tukwila detectives are currently investigating a shooting that injured a toddler Friday morning who was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. https://t.co/xnSSfpbe9K — KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRONewsradio) April 21, 2023

At around 9:30 a.m., a series of 9-1-1 calls were made from an Allentown neighborhood, in which police heard a female screaming on the phone, the statement said. As firefighters were about to respond to the incident, a woman approached them with the toddler, according to KING 5. When police arrived to the fire station, officers reported they saw a vehicle fleeing from the location.

The entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, and police are unsure who the parents of the victim are, according to KIRO 7.

“The 3-year-old, it hit close to home because I have a 2-year-old myself. (I’m) just praying that the 3-year-old is OK because we don’t know the details,” neighbor Aaliyah Abdullah, who reportedly lives a few houses away, told KIRO 7.

Tukwila Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is responding to the scene, and will handle the forthcoming investigation, police said.