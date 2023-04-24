These Are The Best Ways To Troll Bud Light, Hands Down

Bud Light seemingly doesn’t understand its own customer base, partnering with a transgender TikTok influencer in a controversial move. The beer company watched its sales plummet from there. The executive allegedly behind the genius marketing scheme has ridiculed the beer company’s customer base as “trashy” and “out of touch,” only for photos to resurface of this executive herself partying like a frat boy. The entire debacle could be almost amusing, if you look at it right. At the very least, you can have a lot of fun with it — so in that spirit, here are the best way to troll Bud Light.