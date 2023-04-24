EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Watch Sen. Tim Kaine’s Son Get Arrested By Police At Anti-Trump Protest

The Daily Caller has obtained exclusive footage showing the 2017 arrest of Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s son, Linwood Michael Kaine, at an anti-Trump rally in Minnesota.

Kaine’s son was sentenced to probation in December of 2017 for his role in a protest against then-President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol. Kaine, who was 25 at the time, avoided months in jail after being charged with three misdemeanors. Protest participants used smoke bombs, mace and fireworks to disrupt a Trump rally, causing some rally members to be treated by paramedics. Kaine ran from officers before being arrested.

Kaine was originally sentenced to 90 days in jail but the judge stayed 86 days, leaving only four days which he had already served, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. (RELATED: Tim Kaine’s Son Sentenced For Role In Trump Protest)

The Caller obtained the video through a public records request.

WATCH:

READ THE POLICE REPORTS HERE:

Kaine was charged in May 2017 with three misdemeanor charges, fleeing on foot, concealing identity in a public place and obstructing the legal process, but two of the charges were dismissed in December. However, Kaine pleaded guilty to obstructing legal process and interfering with a peace officer. (RELATED: Tim Kaine’s Son Arrested For Rioting Against Trump)

The Caller contacted Kaine’s office about the previously unreleased footage, to which they did not immediately respond.