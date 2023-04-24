REPORT: CNBC’s Hadley Gamble Accused Fired NBC Universal CEO Of Sexual Harassment And Discrimination

CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble accused former NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment and sex discrimination in a complaint to the company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

Gamble’s lawyer Suzanne McKie disclosed the complaint in a statement Monday, WSJ reported. “The investigation into Mr. Shell arose from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and sex discrimination. Given these circumstances it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated,” she said.

McKie was responding to Deadline’s Sunday night report about Gamble’s complaint and her longtime relationship with Shell. The pair had a relationship beginning in about 2012 and continuing sporadically until a couple of years prior to 2023, Deadline reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. Gamble’s complaint against Shell was filed in the past month, and communications between the two on company email were revealed as part of an internal investigation, according to the outlet.

Shell was relieved of his duties effective immediately Sunday, following an internal investigation by parent company Comcast. “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.” (RELATED: CNBC Host Andrew Sorkin Presses Mike Pence On Whether He’d Pull A DeSantis And Go After Disney)

He was fired for cause and will not be paid severance, sources told WSJ. Shell worked in various executive roles for NBC Universal and no replacement has been named at the time of writing.

Gamble is an anchor and Senior International Correspondent for CNBC. She covers energy, geopolitics and financial markets for the network, her bio states, and she anchors CNBC’s “Capital Connection” from the network’s Middle East headquarters in Abu Dhabi.