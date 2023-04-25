Video Shows Brutal Beating At Gas Station That Left Victim With Concussion And Facial Fractures

A brutal beating at a San Diego gas station left the victim with a concussion, facial fractures and a broken forearm, according to a local news report published Tuesday.

The 52-year-old victim walked into a United Gas Station on March 13 at around 11:30 p.m., 7 San Diego reported. When the man entered, he saw his soon-to-be assailant passed out on the gas station floor, according to the San Diego Police Department. Another man, who later witnessed the attack, attempted to wake the sleeping suspect, with the future victim joining in the effort to help the unconscious man, per the outlet.

The victim suffered facial fractures, a broken left forearm and a concussion, according to investigators. https://t.co/eZLH9HhsMK — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 25, 2023

Suddenly, the suspect stood and grabbed the victim, punching and kicking his head and upper body, knocking 52-year-old fell to the ground, police said, according to 7 San Diego.

The suspect then left the gas station with the witness. Investigators said they believe the suspect and the witness knew each other prior to the incident.

The victim was transported to a hospital due to his injuries, 7 San Diego reported.