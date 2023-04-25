ISIS Mastermind Behind Kabul Airport Bombing Killed By Taliban

The Taliban has killed the Islamic State leader responsible for killing 13 U.S. servicemembers and over 100 civilians at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in August 2021,

“We have become aware in recent weeks that the ISIS-K terrorist most responsible for that horrific attack of August 26, 2021, has now been killed in a Taliban operation,” said a senior U.S. official Tuesday, according to ABC News. The official said the U.S. did not conduct the operation with the Taliban.

President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. personnel from Afghanistan in April 2021, ending a decades’-long conflict that began during the Bush administration after the events of September 11, 2001.

“With the terror threat now in many places, keeping thousands of troops grounded and concentrated in just one country and across the billions [of dollars spent] each year makes little sense to me and to our leaders,” Biden said at the time. “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan — hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal and expecting a different result.”

In August 2021, the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) carried out a massive planned suicide bombing attack amid the U.S.’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, killing 13 servicemembers and 170 civilians, according to the Department of Defense.

ISIS-K appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 and quickly challenged the Taliban with ruthless tactics, from executions to suicide bombings, according to Reuters.

