Denzel Washington Drops His Most Explosive Movie Trailer … Maybe Ever

The trailer for “The Equalizer 3” dropped Tuesday, and it might be Denzel Washington’s most explosive movie trailer ever.

The third and final installment of “The Equalizer” franchise starts like many of the others, with Denzel’s iconic character Robert McCall having given up his life and career as an assassin for the government and trying to relax into retirement. In this flick, he finds himself in southern Italy, as one does from time to time, struggling to live with the memories of his life choices.

He finds solace in the new friendship he makes on the beautiful streets of somewhere probably very fancy. But of course, not all is as it seems … as we learn from the literal insanity of the trailer.

The opening sequence takes us on a tense thrill-ride through McCall’s experiences, the violence, the blood. Then we’re immediately lulled into the tranquility of retirement in a small Italian town. From the description, we learn some of his new friends are “under the control of local crime bosses.” (RELATED: Denzel Washington’s Reaction To Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Involves The Devil)

And when things go sideways, there’s only one person to step in and save the day. But apparently one of the mafia bosses is McCall’s equal, so I think this movie might end up being some of the best and coolest fight choreography of Denzel’s entire career.

The movie hits theaters Sept. 1. You can watch the full trailer here: