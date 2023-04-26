Logan Airport TSA Agents Find Titanium ‘Vampire Straw’ In Carry-On Luggage

Authorities confiscated an inconspicuous carry-on item known as a “vampire straw” from a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

The “vampire straw” was a 10-inch titanium straw with a sloping end. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at the airport found the straw in the backpack of Arman Achuthan Nair as he moved through security, according to AP.

Nair was arrested Sunday evening and now faces a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, the outlet reported, citing Massachusetts State Police.

The TSA prohibits vampire straws from being brought aboard flights, according to AP. Vampire straws are designed as a tool combining properties of a straw for drinks and a self-defense weapon equivalent to a dagger.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

Nair, a 26-year-old from Chicago, was later released on bail. He has an arraignment scheduled at the East Boston Municipal Court on May 30, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Dad Hums Country Song To Himself At TSA Pre-Check In Nashville, Morgan Wallen Joins In)

Logan International Airport was evacuated in April 2022 after TSA agents discovered a suspicious item that turned out to be an old PlayStation video game console. The agency seized a record 6,542 guns from American airports in 2022.