Baltimore Ravens Reach Five-Year Megadeal With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have agreed to a blockbuster draft-day deal worth $260 million over five years, according to CBS Sports.

The deal includes $185 million guaranteed, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported, citing a source from the league.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️ 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

The contract’s reported average annual value of $52 million per year makes Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, narrowly edging out Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, who inked a $255 million deal earlier in April.

The agreement ends the months-long saga between the two sides, who initially struggled to come to terms on a deal. Jackson requested a trade in early March after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Despite Jackson’s impressive resumé, which includes a 2019 NFL MVP, two Pro Bowl appearances and a league-leading 36 touchdown passes in 2019, the Ravens were unable to find a trade partner for him.

The blockbuster deal is even more remarkable considering Jackson acted as his own agent.

Baltimore brought in a number of weapons to bolster their 26th-ranked offense, including former Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor and superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

With the contract squared away, the Ravens will look to win their first Super Bowl since 2013.