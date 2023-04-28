Judy Blume Tells ‘The View’ She Had Two Abortions, Condemns Banning Pornographic Books In Florida

Author Judy Blume touted her two abortions on “The View” on Frida and condemned Florida for banning pornographic and sexually explicit books.

Blume opened up about the two abortions she had during her second marriage in a new documentary, and said she spoke up about it because women are in danger “of losing their right to choose.”

“I was lucky. I was in a terrible second marriage. We had four teenagers between us. I was 40, and I knew the marriage wasn’t going to last. I mean, I don’t have to give reasons, any reason a woman decides this isn’t right for her, you need to be able to get this,” Blume said.

Co-host Joy Behar said it is “outrageous” that abortions are being restricted in the U.S. and it will cause Republicans to lose elections.

Behar pointed to two of Blume’s books, “Forever” and “Tiger Eyes,” which are reportedly banned in public libraries and schools. The co-host and Blume agreed that the ban seems like “censorship” and “fascism.” “Tiger Eyes” was banned for containing content on “teenage depression, mild sex attitudes, religious debates, and underage drinking.” “Forever” was removed in Martin County, Florida, for dealing with teenage sexuality. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Suggests On ‘The View’ That People Should ‘Murder’ Pro-Lifers)

“Does it seem like censorship and fascism now like it does to me?” Behar asked.

“It does now, in the ’80s it was terrible, but it was different. Now it’s coming from government. And I happen to live in the great state of Florida. We like to pretend like Key West is not part of Florida, but the truth is, you know, it’s the same government. We have elected legislators who are trying to put through a law that stops elementary school girls from talking about getting their periods. Good luck, right?”

“They don’t ban guns, but they ban books,” Behar said.

“It’s very scary right now, and I think we all need to speak up,” the author added.

Her book, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” was banned from certain public libraries in the 1980’s for being “sexually offensive, profane, and immoral,” and “built around sex and anti-Christian behaviors.”

Florida banned several sexually explicit books from school libraries, including “Gender Queer,” which details a girl masturbating and performing oral sex on another girl and equated the removal of a woman’s breasts to getting a tattoo.