Biden Admin Advocate For Child Sex Changes Kicks Off Adolescent Health Month With Resources On ‘Sexual’ Health

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine marked the beginning of Adolescent Health Month on Monday with resources on “sexual and reproductive health.”

“It is so important to focus on the strengths and potential of our nation’s young people,” Levine said in a press release. “During this year’s observance of National Adolescent Health Month, we are finding ways to help caring adults provide the environments and supports that young people need to grow in a healthy way and thrive.” (RELATED: Kiss’ Paul Stanley Blasts ‘Sad And Dangerous Fad’ Of Transgenderism)

Levine, who identifies as transgender, has come out in support of child sex changes. Levine said transgender-identified youth are supported at the “highest levels” of the administration in November. Levine also discussed the potential revenue source that could be provided by sex changes in unearthed emails reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation in February. Levine has also said that some LGBT-identified youth will have to replace their parents with “one supportive adult.”

This year’s #NationalAdolescentHealthMonth themes cover sexual and reproductive health, self-care and mental health, how communities support youth, and equipping adults to support adolescent health. Learn more from @HHSPopAffairs! #HealthyYouthNAHM https://t.co/LaiGZE4Dl1 — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) April 28, 2023

The Biden HHS announced it would observe Adolescent Health Month with expanded “sexual and reproductive health information and services.”

“The adage ‘It takes a village’ has been proven time and again, and this year, the Office of Population Affairs is amplifying the important role of youth-serving professionals and other caring adults in their interactions with young people to support adolescent health and well-being,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Jessica Marcella also in the release. “We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this important month and making investments in the future of American adolescents.”

Biden recently commented that there is “no such thing as someone else’s child” while honoring the National Teacher of the Year at the White House.