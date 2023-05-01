‘How Is This Ok?’: Bruce Pearl Goes After ABC News For Censoring Interview With RFK Jr.

Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl criticized ABC News on Monday for censoring parts of their interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pearl took to Twitter to criticize the network for editing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s (RFK) comments on the COVID pandemic. Pearl said that the network should allow the audience to decide for themselves what to think of RFK’s comments rather than deciding they were too dangerous to air. (RELATED: ABC News Censors RFK Jr. Interview Over Vaccine Claims)

“How is this Ok? How can the media simply edit or censor what a candidate has said about a topic, in this case COVID, because ABC says that it’s dangerous or misinformation?” Pearl tweeted. “Isn’t it our job to hear a candidate and determine that for ourselves?”

NEW – ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing ‘False Claims’ About Vaccines “During our conversation Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines…We’ve used our editorial judgement and not included extended portions of that… pic.twitter.com/6cxCZV8QBk — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 28, 2023

In ABC News’ interview, journalist Linsey Davis acknowledged that the network made the editorial decision to edit out portions in which RFK Jr. commented on Covid-19 vaccines. Davis said that RFK Jr. made “false claims” and “misinformation” about the vaccines’ connection to hospitalization rates and autism. Davis said that research and studies provided by major medical associations and advocacy groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and Autism Speaks affirm this narrative.

“We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines,” Davis said after the interview. “Data shows that the Covid-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism. Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used in the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks.”