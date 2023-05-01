Entrepreneur Ken Cox on The Privacy Paradox: Balancing Convenience and Security in the Digital Era

The convenience of modern technology has transformed our daily lives in numerous ways. These technological advancements have made our lives easier and more efficient, from ordering groceries with a few clicks of a button to using voice commands to control smart home devices.

The increasing dependence on technology, however, has raised privacy concerns. With each new app and device, we are asked to provide personal information, like our location, contacts, or our browsing history. In exchange for the convenience technology offers, we unwittingly give away our privacy. This has sparked a debate about the trade-offs between convenience and privacy, with some arguing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Ken Cox, President of Hostirian, has gotten up close (and personal) with the dangers of (semi) full online transparency. With over 20 years of success across the software, telecom, and e-commerce industries, Cox has become an invaluable asset for companies working on marketing campaigns, compliance, sales strategy, or M&A activity.

Cox has held leadership positions at several companies, including Rivercity Internet Group, Mpower Communications, and Midwest Micro Systems. In 2017, he was promoted to the President of St. Louis-based internet services and data center company Hostirian, where he has worked since 1999 and has served as Vice President since 2006. As an expert in software and risk assessment, Cox has dedicated a good part of his career to the issues of online privacy or lack thereof.

When it comes to security challenges, an example Ken Cox brings up is websites’ terms and conditions, something most people either skim through or scroll down to the end and click “accept.” Cox also mentions Google and the fact such companies openly state they cannot share their users’ data, but they can publish it. Whether it is published instantly or in 20 years, whether it is stored or sold is irrelevant as long as the collected information can be used against the users.

Cybersecurity issues in a rapidly evolving virtual landscape do not end there. Technological (il)literacy is leading the charge against security since most people are unaware of how their data is stored and shared. As Cox explains, users put themselves at risk with each new device and new click of the “accept” button. The reality is that most people neither know nor are perhaps curious enough to learn who can access their data. Even if we could learn how our information is managed, we have limited power to influence how corporations manipulate it.

Experts, including Cox, advise anyone that being mindful of one’s online behavior and taking proactive steps to protect privacy can help safeguard personal information in the ever-expanding digital world.

Cox adds that it is not just services like Google that manage our data however they please. There is social media, too. The data we give them is like leaving our front door unlocked; companies can waltz in and choose what they like with nothing to secure our valuables. The collected data is at a high risk of being sold to other companies, and it is up to the users to keep themselves safe. If users stay poorly informed, corporations can hide behind fine (cyber) print and continue benefiting from what they collect.

So, how can we protect ourselves in this grave new world? Which steps can we take to stay as safe as possible while reaping the benefits of modern technology? Are there ways that could prevent corporations from monetizing our data?

Bad news first: there is no foolproof method that could guarantee total online security. However, there is good news. Ken Cox explains that users can use the Internet in a smarter way if they follow some general advice:

Remain cautious regarding public Wi-Fi. While free and convenient, it rarely has security measures. Accessing it via a VPN could be safer;

Avoid oversharing on social media. Remain tight-fisted with personal information, like photos, birthdays, location, etc. The less one shares, the less ammo tech giants have against users;

Read the fine print. Remember that the responsibility of data protection is a shared effort between the user and the brand. Carefully review the privacy policies of the websites and apps, though in this case, brands should establish clear and concise privacy policies;

Be mindful of cookies; see which ones can be found on a device and block them. Decide which cookies are acceptable and customize these settings by the website.

Consider an ad blocker.

Whichever step(s) one does decide to take, Cox emphasizes that tech companies count on people’s lack of informedness. Keeping frugal with what is shared and learning about the latest trends and changes in companies’ privacy policies could be the best way to avoid greedy corporate hands.