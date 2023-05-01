Jewish Reporter Files Lawsuit After Allegedly Getting Kicked Out Of A Bar For Being A ‘Zionist Fascist’

A Jewish man filed a lawsuit late last week against a bar and one of its servers after an employee allegedly harassed him for being a “Zionist fascist,” according to the New York Post.

Elad Eliahu, a Jewish-American and independent reporter, was on a date on April 10 at the bar Swell Dive when he was reportedly accosted by a server named Alvin Dan, who demanded that Eliahu leave the bar, calling him a “Zionist fascist,” according to the Post. Eliahu filed a lawsuit Friday with the Kings Supreme Court in Brooklyn against both Dan and Swell Dive for unspecified damages. (RELATED: California School District Approves Curriculum Accusing Israel Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing,’ ‘War Crimes’)

“Let the message be sent loud and clear with the filing of this lawsuit, if you engage in anti-Semitic behavior you will pay a price determined by a jury in damages for your actions,” Sanford Rubenstein and Mark Shirian, Eliahu’s attorneys, said in a statement to the Post.

Was out for drinks in Brooklyn last night where a far-left activist regular who was bartending started screeching at me about being a “zionist fascist” and falsely claims I harass abortion patients or dox people as a result of my reporting pic.twitter.com/binPDXkNDf — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) April 10, 2023

Eliahu said that during his date Dan approached him and asked if he was “Elad” and then proceeded to demand that he leave the bar or Dan was “going to embarrass him,” according to the Post. Dan reportedly continued to harass Eliahu, calling him a “Zionist Fascist” and accused him of harassing “abortion patients” and pro-choice activists, forcing Eliahu to leave.

“Why are you walking away?” Dan yells in a video of the incident, according to Eliahu’s Twitter account. “That’s Elad, I can’t believe it, cannot believe that [he] has the balls to have a f–king social life.”

Eliahu told the Post that he had to ask his date to leave out of concern for her safety and then left the bar as Dan shouted insults at him. In another video following the initial incident, Dan says that he was worried Eliahu’s date ” had no idea that she was about to go home with a f–king proud Zionist,” according to a post on Twitter.

Eliahu reached out to Swell Dive’s management on Instagram, according to a Twitter post, and was told that the bar condemned the incident but also that a “public attack” on the business was “unfair.”

“This public attack on my family’s business on social media is unfair, not just to other businesses but also to the several other employees at Swell Dive who had nothing to do with one person’s behavior,” a private message from the bar’s Instagram account read. “Regardless, what I saw on the video is not what should have happened.”

Swell Dive Owners response: “this public attack on my family’s business is unfair … sounds like your displeasure is with the bartender not the bar” 🤔 https://t.co/klxhezc20k pic.twitter.com/lm8genCsBa — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) April 11, 2023

Eliahu’s attorneys said they were also asking the “New York State Liquor Authority to open an investigation to determine if the liquor license for this bar should be revoked,” according to the Post.

Eliahu, Dan and Swell Dive did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

