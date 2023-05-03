Biden Admin Announces Deportation Deal With Mexico Before Trump-Era Border Policy Ends

Mexico has agreed to receive migrants deported from the U.S. as the authorities prepare for the looming end of Title 42, a major Trump-era public health order used to expel certain migrants.

Mexico committed to continuing to accept migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela that are expelled by the U.S. on “humanitarian grounds,” the White House said Tuesday. Title 42 is set to end May 11 and the Biden administration expects a surge in migrants coming across the southern border after that date. (RELATED: Elite Team Of Border Patrol Agents Nabbed Texas Shooting Suspect)

Hoy sostuvimos tres reuniones importantes: recibimos a Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, enviada del presidente Biden para tratar el tema migratorio con un enfoque humanista. También nos dieron la buena noticia de que la empresa Pacific Limited construirá en Sonora un gasoducto y una… pic.twitter.com/roO6igomwY — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 2, 2023

The Biden administration announced Thursday its plan to handle the fast-approaching expiration of Title 42. A trademark of the preparations includes migrant processing centers that will be erected in Latin America.

In January, the Biden administration also announced a set of new legal pathways for migrants to enter the U.S. that included allowing migrants to apply for Title 42 exemptions via the CBP One phone app and to seek humanitarian parole through a separate program for Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

In its latest meeting with Mexico, the Biden administration also agreed to accept 100,000 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador for family reunification, the White House said.

