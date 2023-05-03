Wife Of Texas Mass Shooting Suspect Arrested, Sheriff Says

The wife of Texas mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropeza was arrested Wednesday for allegedly helping her husband evade authorities for four days, according to reports.

Police arrested Divimara Lamar Nava in relation to the suspect’s alleged shooting of his five neighbors. Nava reportedly claimed that she did not know of Oropeza’s location. Police, however, say that Lamar Nava played a role in helping Oropeza hide at the home where he was later captured. (RELATED: Elite Team Of Border Patrol Agents Nabbed Texas Shooting Suspect)

Authorities arrested Lamar Nava for reportedly “providing material aid and encouragement, food, clothes, and arranged transport” to the suspect.

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Kean said the suspect, who is a Mexican national and has been deported from the United States four times, was believed his hiding place was a “safe spot.”

Police have also arrested an unidentified man, who they claim is Oropeza’s friend and helped him evade arrest, on charges of marijuana possession with obstruction charges expected to follow.

Francisco Oropeza was arrested on Tuesday after a four-day manhunt on suspicion of murdering his five neighbors in a mass shooting. Police, acting on a tip, found Oropeza hiding under a pile of clothes at the home of an unnamed relative.