3 Best Research Paper Writing Services to Use in 2023

Research paper writing is an essential task that students must undertake during their academic journey. However, with a huge number of writing services available on the internet, it can be challenging to choose the best one that meets your requirements. The best research paper writing services are those that provide high-quality work, timely delivery, and excellent customer support.

In this review article, we will take an in-depth look into 3 best research paper writing services in the industry. We have thoroughly researched and analyzed various factors, including the quality of work, pricing policy, customer feedback, and additional services offered by each of these services.

The process of writing a research paper can be daunting and time-consuming as it involves various intricate aspects such as researching, source evaluation, organization, critical thinking, and composition.

Keep in mind that there are different types of research papers that require a special approach. Therefore, it is essential to understand the accents required as well as how information should be presented. Some common types of research papers include:

Analytical research papers

Cause and effect research papers

Argumentative or persuasive research papers

Survey research papers

Report papers

Experimental research papers

Problem-solution research papers

This is where research paper writing services come in. In addition to saving you the time and effort demanded by the process of writing research papers, the best services also boost your confidence in the quality of the paper you’ll deliver.

We hope that this in-depth review article will help you choose the best research paper writing service that meets your specific requirements.

Hartle1998 boasts a solid reputation in the research paper writing service niche. With over 5 years of experience, the company is not only legit and reliable but is also ranked among the top 5 best essay writing services on reddit. Moreover, its reviews on review platforms and social media sites make it clear that it’s among the best research paper writing services available.

Sitejabber rates Hartle1998 service as excellent (4.8 stars) based on more than 1200 testimonials. However the company has not provided detailed information about their operating history.

So is the company legit or just a scam?

More than 5 years of operating history is not a joke. It’s clear that Hartle1998 know what they are doing. Their operating experience paired with positive customer reviews motivated me to give it a try.

Hartle1998 Company Details

Minimum deadline: 3 hours

Period in operation: 5 years

Prices: Starting from $9 per page (275 words)

Writers: More than 900

As clearly stated in the company’s terms and conditions, Hartle1998 is a fully registered and legally operating Polish business. Moreover, no laws prohibit e-learning services, which is how this company describes itself. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about any legal issues while using their services.

Specialization

Hartle1998 prides itself in being an all-in-one paper writing company that provides researchers and students with a wide variety of academic assignments, from graduation theses to high school essays.

The company offers a wide range of services, including Case studies, lab reports, term papers, reports, research papers, dissertations, personal statements, and Powerpoint presentations.

They also offer assistance with writing essays on various subjects, such as Business Management, Biology, Mathematics, Law, History, Marketing, and other disciplines. Students can order from more than 70 disciplines and 30 types of papers there.

This is quite impressive considering that the company works with all levels, including Ph.D. So, students can order dissertation papers as well.

Hartle1998 also help with resume and admission essay writing services designed to help students with college admission as well as applying for their first job.

Hartle1998’s Business Strategy

All-in-one services and a bidding system are the two main business models commonly utilized by writing companies. However, unlike other companies in the writing industry, Hartle1998 acts as an agency, not a party between students and writers.

As a result, orders are assigned to professional research paper writers that best fit the students’ requirements. Therefore, Hartle1998 helps you save plenty of time as well as the hassle associated with looking for ‘good’ writers.

With this research paper writing service, students don’t need to check writers’ profiles, choose between active bids, and contact each writer individually. Instead, Hartle1998 handles this for you, while you simply wait for a professional research paper writer to contact you seeking to clarify your task.

Hartle1998’s Writers

Hartle1998 does not mention anything about its pool of writers except for the total number of available professional research paper writers. However, this information hardly makes any difference to students primarily because they don’t interact with the pool of writers before someone is assigned to their assignment. This paper writing service keeps it very simple and helps relieve students from the responsibilities that come with working with research paper services.

Prices and Discounts

Hartle1998 paper writing service offers reasonable and attractive prices – starting from $11 per page for undergraduate essays and high school papers from $9 per page (275 words). This is approximately 26% lower than the average industry rates ($14 to $40 per page).

The company offers an attractive welcome discount of 10% on your first order. You can also get a lifetime discount of 10%, applying to all your orders after completing 40 assignments with Hartle1998. Note that only a few research paper writing services offer lifetime loyalty discounts.

Moreover, this company has a referral program that allows you to earn up to 10% of your invitee’s orders. You can even use referral money to buy essays.

How much did I pay for my paper?

I paid $21 with a sign-up discount of 10%. The company’s academic writing competitors like EssayPro, GradeMiners and CustomWritings charge $27, $28 and $26 for similar assignments, respectively. So my assignment cost me approximately 25% below the average.

Hartle1998 Perks

Before using any research paper writing service, it is essential to first establish whether the company actually takes care if its clients. I found that Hartle1998 offers several interesting perks:

· Plagiarism-free RESEARCH Papers

Hartle1998 clearly understands all the implications of plagiarism. Therefore, they enforce a very strict policy against plagiarism. As hartle1998 states, they check all their academic papers using accurate, reliable plagiarism software.

Moreover, customers are asked to indicate their institution’s plagiarism threshold. For instance, you can indicate that the plagiarism threshold of your institution is 10% and Hartle1998 will make sure that the writer does not cross that threshold. If your paper has more than 10% plagiarism, you can request for a revision.

· Unlimited Revisions

You have up to 14 days after delivery to request for revisions. The writer will make all the necessary changes to align your assignment with your original requirements. However, if you add extra instructions, you can request for Major Revision, which costs 60% of the original price.

Also, Hartle1998 provides a longer deadline for submitting revisions (14 days) for orders exceeding 20 pages. This is understandable because longer assignments are generally more demanding and writers may need more time to review them.

My Hartle1998 Experience

After seeing the excellent reviews of Hartle1998, is was tempted to try their services. I had forgotten about this particular assignment entirely and I didn’t have the time to handle the task myself within the short deadline. So I decided to dedicate my time to other pressing matters and let Hartle1998 handle all the heavy lifting, hoping it was not a costly mistake.

Hartle1998 Support Team

I couldn’t find a comprehensive article on the site or a list of available assignments on the company’s website. Therefore, I contacted their customer support through via email. However, hartle1998 has several available communication channels:

· Email

After contacting customer support via email, an agent responded in an hour with a clear response. They even offered me a sign-up promo code of 10% on my first order. The customer care agent advised me to complete the registration form on their website. You can use other communication channels (such as live chat) to contact customer support team.

· Live chat

Live chat worked much better and I talked to a customer representative in the blink of an eye once I initiated the chat. Their quick response time alleviated all my concerns about my paper, and I was reassured that they would help me.

Prompt customer support

The customer support agent who handled my issue was available online throughout the entire conversation, responding within seconds. Additionally they were polite and understanding. Therefore, it is clear that Hartle1998 customer support agents really take care of customers and handle each issue individually.

The agent reassured me that they have a solid privacy policy and writers couldn’t access my personal data. They also insisted that I place the order myself to ensure that I get all the instructions and requirements correctly. The support agent was not pushy. Instead, they gave me helpful advice to improve my experience with the company.

Account Registration Process

Hartle1998 supports seamless Google registration. Once, you create an account you can place your order immediately.

Placing Orders

The order form is self-explanatory and intuitive, making the entire registration process a piece of cake. Although it has a phone field, you can enter a fake phone number if you dislike sharing your actual phone number.

Then, you simply apply the discount code and proceed to pay for your order. You’ll then receive a confirmation code and your paper will be assigned to a writer immediately. They actually delivered what they is stated in their terms and conditions.

You’ll also receive regular email updates on your orders or track your order progress from your dashboard.

Communication with your writer

My writer contacted me 10 minutes later and they didn’t waste any time with useless chats. Instead, they shared a detailed list of clear questions on my requirements. This means they had read all my instructions and requirements, exploring all points, and even doing some basic research because most questions typically emerge during the research or writing phase.

What really impressed me is that the writer really cared about my assignment and grades, which is a clear sign of their dedication, reliability and professionalism.

How do you get your paper?

My deadline was in 48 hours but the writer completed it in just 12 hours, which was 36 hours before my 8-page paper was due. I

Customers receive notifications on their dashboard and via email. You can check the paper before hitting the huge accept button. I received a completed assignment and the company didn’t just grab my hard-earned money and disappear into thin air like some other research paper writing companies.

Quality of the final paper

My writer did an excellent job and the paper was simply brilliant. The word-count requirements were met and the paper was error-free. I didn’t detect any grammatical errors and my paper was 100% original. I got an A and I didn’t have to spend time proofreading and editing the assignment.

The bottom-line

I was satisfied at each stage of my Hartle1998 experience and I was really happy that their customer support was helpful rather than pushy. It is clear that Hartle1998 prioritized customer satisfaction above everything else.

My paper was completed 36 hours before the deadline. It was well-written and original. Therefore, I can recommend research paper writing help by Hartle1998 because it is a truly professional and reliable research paper writing service.

Aceressays is an online essay writing service that provides affordable prices starting from $9 per page. The company’s website is straightforward yet informative, reflecting its commitment to catering to students with limited budgets. With quality-approved documents, quick response, and top-notch service, Aceressays guarantees customer satisfaction. Additionally, the service has received numerous positive reviews, attesting to its excellence.

Company details

Aceressays, which has been operating for 3 years, has become one of the most popular writing websites today. This online essay writing service employs over 200 highly qualified writers, who have an average of more than 4 years of writing experience. With over 8,500 academic works produced worldwide, Aceressays has a loyal customer base of more than 1,500 students.

Aceressays’s business model is simple and connects students who require specific writing services with professional writers.Moreover, if something goes wrong with your online essay, there is a convenient revision policy.

Prices and discounts

Many reviews of Aceressays attest to the company’s affordable rates, which was my experience. While the pricing structure is fixed, it is transparent, allowing you to determine the cost of your paper before placing an order. However, it’s important to note that the final price may vary depending on the academic level, order size, and urgency of the paper.

Let’s take a look at some price examples. A standard one-page college essay due in five days costs $7.87, while a similar paper with a six-hour deadline is priced at $24.09.

Furthermore, the company values its customers by partnering with reliable payment providers such as Mastercard, Visa, Amex, and Discover. Overall, the service is highly affordable without compromising on quality.

How much did I pay for my assignment?

I recently had to write a four-page research paper for one of my undergraduate classes and I had a deadline of seven days to complete it. I decided to use Aceressays’s services for this task and was pleased to see that the cost was reasonable at $8.87. Overall, I was happy with my experience and felt that I got a good value for my money.

Aceressays perks

· Plagiarism-free papers

Aceressays prides itself on maintaining a strict policy against plagiarism. Their expert writers are required to create every academic work from scratch, ensuring that each essay is unique and free of any form of duplication.

· Free Revision

If there are errors in the final paper delivered by the writer, what should be done? The next step is to get in touch with the writer without delay and request revisions. According to the policy, the writer is obligated to enhance the document for free within a period of 14 days until the client approves the final version.

· Privacy policy

Ensuring my privacy and security is a top priority when it comes to entrusting my academic work to an online writing service. At Aceressays, I can have peace of mind knowing that writers are required to sign non-disclosure agreements to protect my privacy.

In addition, the company employs strict security measures to safeguard against data loss and hacker attacks, providing an extra layer of protection for both my personal information and academic work.

My Aceressays Experience

After coming across several favorable reviews of Aceressays online, I opted to assess the company’s services by enlisting the help of one of their professionals and share my personal experience through a review on Aceressays.

How did I receive my paper?

To write my Aceressays review, I initiated a chat with a 24/7 support representative to gather information about their writing services. After obtaining the necessary details, I proceeded to the order creation page and filled in the required fields before creating an account with the necessary information. Using a MasterCard credit card, I quickly checked out and paid for my order.

Two days before the deadline, the writer notified me that my work was ready, showcasing a commendable attention to detail. The paper was original, flawless, and exceeded my expectations, leading me to believe that I would have received an A grade if I were a student.

The bottom-line

Overall, my Aceressays review indicates that the company is reliable and provides excellent essay writing services. Their prices are affordable, and the quality of the work matches the price. Therefore, I can confirm that the positive reviews online are genuine and consider it one of the best paper writing services available.

Superioressaypapers is a writing service provider that caters to a broad audience. With over three years of experience in the market, the platform boasts of a team of more than 800 professionals. According to the platform’s statistics, more than 15,000 customers have benefited from its services, with a satisfaction rate of over 97%.

The website’s user-friendly interface is accessible from both PCs and mobile devices, making it convenient for users to access its services. Furthermore, Superioressaypapers’s coupon system is a unique advantage that customers appreciate.

Apart from the quality of work, the platform’s anonymity policy is also highly valued by users. If you want to learn more about this research paper writing company, its offerings and features, read on.

Superioressaypapers Writers

The writing service employs a team of skilled and experienced professionals who specialize in creating essays, write research papers, reviews, and other types of written content. The company places great emphasis on maintaining a strong reputation, and as such, the recruitment process is rigorous.

Candidates must provide documentation to verify their identity and area of expertise. Once hired, writers are assigned tasks that match their specialization. Throughout the writing process, the writers pay close attention to client feedback and recommendations in order to continually improve their services and maintain positive relationships with clients.

Turnaround Time

The turnaround time for your order is determined by several factors, including the type of work, its academic level, and the length. For instance, if you need a two-page article review, it can typically be completed by the writer within a few hours or even sooner. On the other hand, if you require a complex business plan or dissertation, the timeframe may extend beyond two months.

However, for specific and personalized tasks, you have the flexibility to discuss all the details with the customer support service or directly with the assigned writer. This ensures that your unique requirements are taken into account and that the necessary time is allocated to deliver a high-quality outcome.

Types of work and services

Superioressaypapers platform provides a diverse range of services to its users.

The service allows users to select from over 50 different work types, including but not limited to references, essays, thesis, presentations, and term paper writing services. In the event that the work type does not match any of the listed options, customers can reach out to the customer support team for further assistance.

Anonymity and Plagiarism policy

The Superioressaypapers service is founded on the principles of providing high-quality and completely unique content. Authors are strictly prohibited from using pre-existing texts or their parts (except for direct quotations) and are required to utilize their own work exclusively.

In order to maintain academic integrity, the service uses proprietary tools to check the text’s uniqueness instead of public tools. The final text is subjected to a multi-stage check and comparison with hundreds and thousands of similar resources in real-time.

The service prioritizes anonymity and never shares any client information with third parties. This commitment to privacy is outlined in the “Terms and Conditions” of the service.

Customer Support

To maintain its leading position in the writing service market, Superioressaypapers prioritizes high compliance and strives to provide 100% responsiveness to its clients. To enhance the user experience for both newbies and regular clients, the website offers various options to contact their team of experts.

The most popular and convenient method is the live chat option, available 24/7. By clicking on the “Message” icon fixed in the bottom-left part of the page, you can initiate a chat with a customer service representative.

Typically, they respond within a few minutes to address your query. No additional information such as your name or email is required initially. You can simply specify your problem in the popped-up window and even attach files to provide detailed information.

Overall, Superioressaypapers strives to provide efficient and accessible customer support, ensuring that clients can easily reach out and have their queries addressed promptly.

Pricing and Discounts

Superioressaypapers offers a pricing policy that is both flexible and easy to understand. To get more information about their pricing, simply visit their official website and try to place an order. You can do this by using the calculator and selecting the type of work you need, its volume (in pages or words), and the deadline.

The system will then calculate the approximate final cost of your work, giving you a quick way to find out about their prices. After that, click on the “Order Now” button to proceed to the next step where you can specify additional details such as academic level, subject, and instructions.

It’s important to note that Superioressaypapers accepts payments via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover.

The Bottom-line

Clients opt for this service mainly due to its diverse range of work types, adaptable pricing policy, and the opportunity to utilize bonuses and promotional codes. Additionally, the dependable customer support service is available round the clock to assist you.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, choosing the best research paper writing service is a critical decision for students who want to succeed in their academic pursuits. The three writing services we have reviewed in this article, Superioressaypapers, Aceressays, and Hartle1998, are all great options for students who are looking for high-quality research papers that meet academic standards.

Hartle1998 is the best choice for students who need high-quality research papers done quickly, with the added benefit of flexible pricing wide range of services, free plagiarism report and free unlimited revisions.

Superioressaypapers is a great option for students looking for a comprehensive writing service that covers everything from research to editing and proofreading.

Finally, Aceressays stands out for its easy-to-use interface and range of academic services, including plagiarism checks and unlimited revisions.

Ultimately, the best research paper writing service for you will depend on your unique needs and preferences. When making your decision, consider factors such as the level of academic support you require, the type of paper you need, and your budget.

By taking the time to carefully consider your options and choose the right writing service, you can ensure that you receive the highest quality research paper that meets all of your academic needs.