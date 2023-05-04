Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Infringement Case

Famous singer Ed Sheeran won a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday involving his Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud” and the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On.”

A Manhattan jury deliberated for three hours before deciding Sheeran did not engage in willful copyright infringement, according to ABC News. The verdict is a huge win for Sheeran, who expressed incredible frustration at being accused of using the work of another artist.

JUST IN: Ed Sheeran found not guilty in Marvin Gaye rip-off trial 🙏‼️ pic.twitter.com/DhDIZN38ar — RapTV (@Rap) May 4, 2023

Sheeran was expressive in court and threatened to end his career in the music industry if he were to lose the case.

The proceedings were lengthy, and came with huge sacrifice for the artist. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse Thursday, Sheeran said he missed his grandmother’s funeral as a result of his requirement to remain in court. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals His Wife Was Diagnosed With A Tumor During Pregnancy)

The artist reportedly went to great lengths to prove his innocence, including playing guitar in the courtroom.

The family of the song’s deceased co-writer, Ed Townsend, had accused Sheeran of copying the sheet music for Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”