‘Breaking The Skin’: Illegal Immigrant Convicted Of Biting ICE Officers

A Haitian illegal immigrant was charged for biting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while being deported, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced Thursday.

A federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, convicted Jubenson Domenique of “two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and inflicting bodily injury and one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees involving physical contact” after he bit three officers, according to the DOJ. The incident occurred in September 2021, when more than 10,000 Haitian migrants overwhelmed the southern border town of Del Rio, Texas, and federal authorities in the area.(RELATED: New GOP Border Security Bill Would Bar Migrants From Using Arrest Warrants As IDs At Airports)

The incident involving Domenique occurred when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were loading 112 Haitians onto a Port-au-Prince-bound flight in San Antonio, according to the DOJ, citing documents. Domenique was the main individual behind a skirmish that broke out on the plane, forcing officers to remove him from the flight.

“During Domenique’s extraction from the aircraft, he bit the officers, breaking the skin and leaving teeth marks on all three. Emergency Medical Services responded, and one officer was treated at a local hospital, provided prescriptions for medication and began treatment and testing for possible infections, including six months of HIV treatment,” the DOJ said.

Domenique’s conviction carries a maximum penalty of 20 years for each of the counts of bodily injury and eight years for “assaulting, resisting, or impeding” officers, according to the DOJ.

