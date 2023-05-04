University Of Texas Leaders Give Green Light To New School Dedicated To ‘Free Society’ Principles

The University of Texas (UT) Board of Regents voted on Thursday to approve the creation of a new school to house an institute dedicated to graduating “civic-minded leaders” at UT Austin, according to a university announcement.

The School for Civic Leadership will “encompass a unique hybrid of classical and professional education” that includes “a comprehensive, interdisciplinary program of research, teaching, training and equipping students in the knowledge and aptitudes necessary to lead a free society,” the approved motion reads. It will house the Civitas Institute, which was established less than one year ago with the help of conservative donors and lawmakers, according to the Texas Tribune. (RELATED: University Plans To Open School Focused On ‘Free Speech’ — But Faculty Aren’t Happy About It)

The Civitas Institute consists of “scholars committed to exploring the ideas and institutions that sustain a free society and enable individuals to flourish” and prioritizes “independent thought, civil discourse, free speech, reasoned deliberation and intellectual curiosity,” according to its website. Its programs focus on “individual rights and civic virtue, constitutionalism and the rule of law, and free enterprise and markets.”

“As the state’s flagship public University, UT Austin has a longstanding tradition and unique responsibility to equip and train civic leaders for our state and nation, and this new school reflects an expanded commitment for the next generation of leadership,” UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said in a statement. “This interdisciplinary school will both develop new programs and foster collaboration across campus to elevate this important mission, enabling UT to advance our leadership position in Texas and across the country.”

As executive director of UT’s Civitas Institute, Justin Dyer will create unique opportunities for students focusing on the teaching, understanding and appreciation of American values that serve as the foundation for a free and enduring society: https://t.co/kccPMRYMax — UT Austin (@UTAustin) June 13, 2022

The Board of Regents will aim to appoint a dean by Nov. 30 who will then appoint an advisory board, the motion reads. The school will staff 20 tenure and non-tenure positions within its first three years.

It will also house the Clements Center for National Security and graduates will be expected to be prepared for careers in “public service, national security, the non-profit sector, and the private sector.”

“Like all academic pursuits, this new school will promote excellence in teaching and research, attract and recruit the best scholars and students, and create transformational opportunities for our students, while operating within our University structure and governance,” Hartzell wrote. “I am excited by the board’s vision and what it represents for the future of Texas, and we appreciate the additional support from our state leaders in this endeavor.”

Faculty were concerned that the Civitas Institute would allow lawmakers and donors to push political agendas on campus, the Texas Tribune reported. The center’s proposals, obtained by the Tribune, showed that Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was among those working alongside university officials to establish a center to promote “intellectual diversity.”

UT Austin and the Board of Regents did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

