Dem Candidate Goes On Tirade Against Parents Wanting A Say In Kids’ Education, Then Doubles Down

Ahead of the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, Democratic Virginia House of Delegates candidate Jessica Anderson made a video saying that “some of the parents that live in Virginia” should “not be dictating what [their] daughter and son’s curriculums look like.”

That video resurfaced causing Anderson to respond with an additional video on Thursday, backing up her previous sentiments.

“And despite me working in the front office of a school for the last five years and having a front-seat view of how education is functioning, I realize I am not intellectually sound to be writing the curriculum that is taught to my children,” Anderson said in the Thursday video.

After an 18-month-old video resurfaced of a Democratic Virginia House of Delegates candidate saying parents should not dictate what their children learn in schools, the politician doubled down, reinforcing her previous sentiments.

Prior to the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, Jessica Anderson made a video about “some of the parents that live in Virginia” saying that they should “not be dictating what [their] daughter and son’s curriculums look like.” On Thursday, Anderson posted a response to the 2021 video, saying she still stands by her previous statements and that while she advocates for parents “asking questions” they have “no business writing curriculum.” (RELATED: Biden Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Someone Else’s Child’ While Honoring National Teacher Of The Year)

“I advocate for families being involved in their student’s education, every day,” Anderson said in her Thursday video. “And despite me working in the front office of a school for the last five years and having a front-seat view of how education is functioning, I realize I am not intellectually sound to be writing the curriculum that is taught to my children. Now, I absolutely support myself and other parents being involved, asking about books, asking about the curriculum, having parent-teacher conferences, attending PTA meetings, going to the school board meetings. This is important, I want you to take an active role in your child’s education, but again, you shouldn’t be writing the curriculum, and that’s what the video was about.”

Here’s the deal, I will not be allowing others to misrepresent my words. I also will NOT let GOP legislators destroy our families access to quality public education and building relationships with their educators and staff. pic.twitter.com/YQM8T7scLS — Jessica Anderson For VA HouseofDelegates (@JessAnderson4VA) May 5, 2023

Anderson criticized Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for sending his kids to a private institution in her Thursday video.

“You know who didn’t have children in public education when I made that video and still doesn’t to this day? That would be Gov. Glenn Youngkin,” Anderson said. “See, if he tanks our public education system, defunds it, forces teachers out of the field, it doesn’t hurt him and his family because they are safely tucked away at a private institution. So he has no vested interest in our public education system being successful. Which is why I made this video, because I am clearly pointing out that despite his language about caring about families and public schools, he doesn’t.”

Upon taking office in January 2022, Youngkin issued an executive order banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the state’s schools. In September 2022, the Youngkin administration proposed an education policy that would require educators to use student pronouns that correspond with the sex on their official records, unless given parental consent to do otherwise.

The proposed education policy would additionally require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex rather than their gender identity.

🚨Jessica Anderson, a Democrat running for Delegate in District 71, recorded a TikTok trashing Virginia parents who are involved in their children’s education as “crazy.” We need to elect Republicans who believe #ParentsMatter – just like Governor @GlennYoungkin famously said. pic.twitter.com/pXhV2Fso8e — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) May 4, 2023

“I’m sorry, but I’ve seen some of the parents that live in Virginia,” Anderson said in a 2021 video posted to Twitter on Thursday. “You should not … be dictating what your daughter and son’s curriculums look like. If you want to do that, there is a thing called homeschool. Indoctrinate them there but not in my kids’ public schools.”

Throughout the country, parents are pushing to have a say in their child’s education; parents protested a Maryland school board that reversed its policy and refused to let children be opted out of lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation. In Florida, a school district canceled a survey that asked 10-year-olds about their sexual activity after parents brought it to the administration’s attention.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.