‘Can’t Believe I Fought For This Bullsh*t’: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Rips Navy Over Drag Queen

Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who killed terrorist Osama bin Laden, slammed the Navy for enlisting a drag queen to up recruitment numbers.

The Navy brought on an active-duty drag queen to participate in a pilot program aimed at reaching audiences across social media amid a recruitment crisis. Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, whose stage name is Harpy Daniels, said the Navy invited him to be the first “Navy Digital Ambassador” in November 2022.

“Alright,” O’Neill first tweeted May 3. “The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bullshit.”

Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bullshit. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 3, 2023

“The U.S. Military needs to be ferocious not fabulous,” O’Neill said in a later tweet.

“What the Navy should do is realize they have very brave men and women who are in there and very brave men and women who want to join. When the United States is strong, the world is better,” O’Neill told the Daily Caller on Friday. “Right now they’re bowing down to less than one percent of people who are looking for likes. Someone, at some point in leadership, needs to say ‘Hold up, something’s wrong here.’ There’s a problem inside and it leads all the way up to politicians.”

O’Neill said that while he fights for freedom of expression, recruitment ads should be a display of strength.

“I’m all about freedom, do whatever you want. That’s why we fight for freedom. But this is not the time for drag ads. It needs to be a Marine fighting a dragon with a sword on fire.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Gonna Get To The Drag Queen Part?’: Fox Host Cuts Off Dem Who Tries To Avoid Talking About Navy Drag Ad)

“You do whatever you want to do, you be happy,” O’Neill continued. “I know damn well I served with gay Navy seals, and no one cares. But for recruitment, this is not what you do, like I said, a Marine fighting a dragon with a sword on fire. Kill the dragon. We’re weak because of this. The stuff we’re portraying is weakness.”

“China’s not acting like this,” he told the Caller. “They’re laughing at us, there’s no deterrence.”

A group of Republican senators are now demanding answers and transparency on the “digital ambassador” program and asked the Navy in a May 3 letter whether it approves of sexually explicit performances in “reach[ing] possible recruits.”